Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Stake Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $100,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $128,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $136,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.476 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Argus cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $61.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

