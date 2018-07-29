Cardinal Energy Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

CJ stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.48. The company had a trading volume of 247,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,689. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$3.76 and a one year high of C$5.89.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.11). Cardinal Energy had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of C$94.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.20 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.56.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

