Capstar Financial (CSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $216.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

