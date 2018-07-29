Capricoin (CPC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.51 Million

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Capricoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00015403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Capricoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Capricoin has a market cap of $2.51 million and $75,534.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00018102 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000164 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org . Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial . The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.