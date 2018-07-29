Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Uniqure (QURE)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QURE. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on shares of Uniqure and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniqure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.89.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Shares of Uniqure stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 358,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Uniqure has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 586.38% and a negative return on equity of 131.55%. analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Zelenkofske sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $888,723.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the first quarter worth approximately $21,573,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 242.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 538,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 999.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 425,823 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the first quarter worth approximately $7,873,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.