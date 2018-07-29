Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 166.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jan Koum sold 1,263,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $231,845,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 521,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total value of $91,031,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,391,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,037,590. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. ValuEngine raised Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $174.89 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $631.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $149.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

