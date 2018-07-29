Canadian Solar (CSIQ) versus O2Micro International (OIIM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Canadian Solar and O2Micro International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $3.39 billion 0.23 $99.57 million $1.04 12.67 O2Micro International $60.21 million 0.74 -$6.14 million ($0.18) -9.61

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. O2Micro International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Canadian Solar and O2Micro International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 2 6 2 0 2.00 O2Micro International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Canadian Solar currently has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 32.02%. O2Micro International has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.31%. Given O2Micro International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe O2Micro International is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Solar has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 3.78% 10.51% 1.90% O2Micro International 4.18% 4.09% 3.67%

Summary

Canadian Solar beats O2Micro International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems. The company also provides specialty solar products consisting of Andes Solar Home System, an off-grid solar system that provides an economical source of electricity to homes and communities without access to grid; and Maple Solar System, a clean energy solution for families, as well as solar system kits, which are a ready-to-install packages that consist inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. In addition, it develops, builds, and sells solar power projects; performs engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work for solar power projects; and offers operation and maintenance services that include inspection, repair, and replacement of plant equipment, site management, and administrative support services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity through its solar plants with an aggregate capacity of approximately 1,211.1 megawatts. Canadian Solar Inc. offers its products to distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia. Canadian Solar Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

