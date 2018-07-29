Canadian National Railway (CNI) Given “Hold” Rating at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Macquarie lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.88.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway opened at $90.18 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $70.59 and a twelve month high of $90.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 42.08%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,174,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 577,847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5,247.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 392,504 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,863,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,412,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,988,000 after purchasing an additional 296,729 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 274,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 243,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.