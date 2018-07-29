Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 46.1943027195752 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $90.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $83.02 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.