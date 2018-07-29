Cameco (CCO) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. TD Securities currently has C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$16.50.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.08.

Cameco stock opened at C$14.11 on Thursday. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$9.90 and a 1-year high of C$15.95.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of C$333.00 million during the quarter.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

