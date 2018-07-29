Camden National Co. (CAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $51.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Camden National an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

Shares of Camden National traded down $0.31, reaching $45.70, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 14,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $711.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.71. Camden National has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $47.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Camden National by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Camden National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Camden National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 283,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

