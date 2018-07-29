Calyxt Inc (CLXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 923,320 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the June 29th total of 1,214,454 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,477 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Calyxt opened at $16.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a current ratio of 17.79. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $480.28 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 5,930.60% and a negative return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In other Calyxt news, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $83,708.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,805.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder S.A. Cellectis purchased 63,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,231,280.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,713,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,679,780.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,261 shares of company stock worth $1,129,859 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 375,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, enhanced oil composition and herbicide tolerant canola, enhanced quality and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, and cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, as well as enhanced protein composition, drought tolerant, herbicide tolerant, and enhanced yield soybeans.

