Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Cormark analyst J. Zhang forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “c$5.74” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calfrac Well Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.75.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services opened at C$5.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$8.35.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of C$544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$525.62 million.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

