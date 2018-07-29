Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund (UDA.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund (TSE:UDA.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Shares of Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund opened at C$10.45 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of C$9.56 and a 12 month high of C$11.11.

Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund Company Profile

Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to provide the holders of the units with monthly cash distribution and the potential for capital appreciation and enhanced long-term risk adjusted returns. The Fund invests in an actively managed portfolio consisting of primarily of the United States dividend-paying equity securities that exhibit a combination of low current volatility and high profitability.

