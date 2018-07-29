Burt Wealth Advisors Has $10.23 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.9% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF opened at $74.58 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

