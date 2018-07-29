BTIM Corp. Takes $11.09 Million Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)

BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 271,421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,000. BTIM Corp. owned approximately 0.81% of CSG Systems International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 160,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 167,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 23.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 56.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 50,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of CSG Systems International opened at $41.22 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

