BTIM Corp. Invests $12.29 Million in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 242,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,289,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $49,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of HIW opened at $48.43 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.37). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.