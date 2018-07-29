BTIM Corp. Has $9.15 Million Position in Core Laboratories (CLB)

BTIM Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $205,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $226,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $241,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CLB. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Friday. Finally, ABN Amro cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of CLB opened at $110.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.24. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.55 and a 1 year high of $130.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.13% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.