BSB Bancorp (BLMT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMT traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.85. 6,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. BSB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Get BSB Bancorp alerts:

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter. BSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.47%.

In other BSB Bancorp news, insider Christopher Y. Downs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $130,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $241,670. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BSB Bancorp by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BSB Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BSB Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in BSB Bancorp by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BSB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

About BSB Bancorp

BSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.