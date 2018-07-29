Brown & Brown (BRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Brown & Brown opened at $29.28 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $3,767,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

