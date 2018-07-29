Brooks Macdonald Group (BRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a research note released on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 2,285 ($30.24) price target on the stock.

BRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.49) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,163.17 ($28.63).

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group opened at GBX 1,852.50 ($24.52) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,810 ($23.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,582 ($34.18).

In related news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 1,000 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,950 ($25.81), for a total value of £19,500 ($25,810.72).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning, Funds and Property Management, and International.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.