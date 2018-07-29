Brokers Offer Predictions for CommVault Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CVLT)

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of CommVault Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CommVault Systems’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $176.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.92 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CommVault Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CommVault Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital set a $70.00 price target on CommVault Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on CommVault Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

Shares of CommVault Systems opened at $63.65 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -107.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.21. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $72.65.

In related news, SVP Ronald L. Miiller sold 101,521 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $6,633,382.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,191,116.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Carolan sold 5,484 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $394,299.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,796 shares in the company, valued at $7,391,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,644 shares of company stock worth $10,222,488. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,416,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

