Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Target Price at $12.00

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIND. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.85 million, a PE ratio of 143.11 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.46%. analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $805,161.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,418.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $288,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

