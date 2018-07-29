Brokerages Set Kansas City Southern (KSU) Price Target at $119.33

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $635,462.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $32,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,811.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,816 shares of company stock worth $896,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,319,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 658.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after acquiring an additional 290,799 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,291,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,008,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 56.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 513,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,207,000 after acquiring an additional 185,901 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kansas City Southern traded up $0.66, reaching $116.85, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 995,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,681. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

