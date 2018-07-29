Brokerages Set Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Target Price at $48.81

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Nomura began coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $859,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 6,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $284,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,616. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERI traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $41.40. 645,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,571. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4,140.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $440.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

