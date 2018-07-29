Brokerages Set $5.00 Target Price for Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Mountain Province Diamonds’ rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mountain Province Diamonds an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPVD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Mountain Province Diamonds opened at $2.40 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.16. Mountain Province Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the first quarter valued at $193,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 107.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,043,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,411 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 14.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 163.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 67,819 shares during the last quarter. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

