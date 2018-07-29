Brokerages Expect Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $34.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Jefferies Financial Group traded up $1.69, reaching $24.76, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . 3,120,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,268. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $911.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,836,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,286,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,905,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,622,000. Finally, Pastel & Associes SA purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

