Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $574.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post sales of $574.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $570.80 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $508.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $537.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.14 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 530.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $332,305.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $99,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,571 shares of company stock worth $2,405,215. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,762,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,862.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 338,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,690,000 after purchasing an additional 332,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after purchasing an additional 120,590 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 235,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 234,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,844,000 after purchasing an additional 95,459 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories opened at $241.27 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $146.09 and a 52-week high of $252.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.43.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

