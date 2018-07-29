Brokerages Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce sales of $106.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $106.23 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $427.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.53 million to $430.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $442.52 million per share, with estimates ranging from $432.20 million to $455.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.24 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $11.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 10,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $442,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $292,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $285,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 102,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,238. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $688.33 million and a P/E ratio of 8.10.

Victory Capital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

