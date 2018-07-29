Brokerages Anticipate Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.82. Valero Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valero Energy Partners.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 114.77% and a net margin of 46.87%. Valero Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$38.75” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Valero Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

VLP stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 138,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Valero Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Valero Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Valero Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 15.7% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,769,000 after purchasing an additional 47,262 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,047,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,248,000 after purchasing an additional 372,802 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 1,139.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 427,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy Partners

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

