Brokerages Anticipate TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (TPVG) to Announce $0.37 EPS

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE:TPVG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $13.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.21. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 46.95%. equities research analysts forecast that TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 66.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 22.4% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors.

