Brokerages Anticipate Baidu Inc (BIDU) Will Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) will announce $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96. Baidu posted earnings of $2.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $10.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.61 to $11.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $12.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baidu.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.89.

Shares of Baidu traded down $5.26, hitting $255.09, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,157. Baidu has a 12 month low of $207.74 and a 12 month high of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 1.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,568,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $573,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Baidu by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,989,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Baidu by 23.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,310,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,427,000 after purchasing an additional 245,039 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Baidu by 18.6% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,080,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $262,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 943,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,546,000 after purchasing an additional 74,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

