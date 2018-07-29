Brokerages Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) to Post $0.35 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.94 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Noble Financial started coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial set a $18.00 price objective on ACCO Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, SVP Joseph S. Pekala sold 20,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $276,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

