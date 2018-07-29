Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce earnings of $4.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.87. Broadcom reported earnings of $4.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $20.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.72 to $20.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $20.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.75 to $21.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $4,041,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $2,503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,977,792. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,127,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,164,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,308,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,865,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.05. 7,943,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831,273. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $285.68. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.95%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

