Broadcom (AVGO) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Broadcom to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.71.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $221.05. 7,943,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,831,273. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $197.46 and a 12 month high of $285.68. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $2,503,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $5,236,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.