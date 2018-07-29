Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Cut by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 857,411 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,394,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 310,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.08 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $249,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,614.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

