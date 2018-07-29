BriaCoin (BRIA) Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. One BriaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00010259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ore.Bz and BTC-Alpha. BriaCoin has a market capitalization of $622,459.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BriaCoin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BriaCoin Profile

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com . BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Ore.Bz. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

