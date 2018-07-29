BP (BP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $68.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.22%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect BP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BP stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Macquarie raised shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.84.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

