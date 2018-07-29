Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

Boyd Group Income Fund stock traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$118.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,712. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$81.76 and a one year high of C$111.99.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BYD.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Laurentian set a C$123.00 target price on Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$105.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$120.33.

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.