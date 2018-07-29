Boyd Gaming (BYD) PT Raised to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.
Shares of Boyd Gaming opened at $35.39 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.76.
In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $672,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
