Boyd Gaming (BYD) PT Raised to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of Boyd Gaming opened at $35.39 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $616.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $672,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.