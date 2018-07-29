Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. ValuEngine lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $238.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boston Beer to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday.

Boston Beer stock opened at $277.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $144.60 and a 1 year high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.79). Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $273.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

