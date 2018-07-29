BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 108,338 Shares of XL Group Ltd (XL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,338 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of XL Group worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XL. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XL Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XL Group by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of XL Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered XL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.66.

NYSE:XL opened at $56.21 on Friday. XL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.15). XL Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that XL Group Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. XL Group’s payout ratio is presently -43.78%.

About XL Group

XL Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty, environmental liability, professional liability, property, excess and surplus lines, U.S. program/facilities, and construction business products.

