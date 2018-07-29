BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,661 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Continental Resources worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 1,275.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $1,111,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $2,012,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 44,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources opened at $60.87 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 136,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.30 per share, with a total value of $8,880,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,434. 76.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

