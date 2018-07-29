BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Canadian National Railway (CNR)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a C$120.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$113.92.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway opened at C$117.78 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$90.84 and a 1 year high of C$118.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Sean Finn sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.50, for a total value of C$1,410,907.50. Also, insider Kimberley A. Madigan sold 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.36, for a total transaction of C$267,917.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,358 shares of company stock worth $2,671,421.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.