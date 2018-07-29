BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on TerraForm Power (TERP)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $11.50 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TERP. ValuEngine downgraded TerraForm Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded TerraForm Power from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TerraForm Power from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TerraForm Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of TerraForm Power traded down $0.24, reaching $9.97, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 879,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TerraForm Power has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The solar energy provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.30 million. TerraForm Power had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. research analysts expect that TerraForm Power will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TerraForm Power news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In purchased 60,975,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $649,999,991.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TerraForm Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,971 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 161,226 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in TerraForm Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,748,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TerraForm Power by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,330,005 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 255,776 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TerraForm Power by 11,470.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 896,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Generation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TerraForm Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,493,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

