BMO Capital Markets Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Price Target to $204.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VRTX. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.91.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals traded down $3.77, hitting $172.10, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 1,343,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,630. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $183.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $752.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $154,671.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,917.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $1,523,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,520,889.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,341 shares of company stock worth $32,298,913 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 192,927 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,954,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 11,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.