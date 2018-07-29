Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) will report $320.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blue Bird’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.80 million to $327.00 million. Blue Bird reported sales of $332.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Blue Bird will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion per share. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blue Bird.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $216.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 490.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 50,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 184,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,839 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLBD stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $607.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation.

