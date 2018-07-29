BLOCKv (VEE) Hits Market Cap of $38.41 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $38.41 million and $502,142.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, BitForex, Bittrex and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003790 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00410739 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00166534 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014622 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000915 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,968,986,470 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Tidex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Radar Relay, IDEX, Ethfinex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.