BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (MPA) Given Daily News Impact Score of -0.20

News coverage about BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured earned a news sentiment score of -0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured traded down $0.03, reaching $13.28, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,604. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th.

