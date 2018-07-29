BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (MHD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth $703,000.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund opened at $15.60 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

